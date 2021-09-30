Miles Bridges has been a standout player on the Charlotte Hornets over the past year or so and he has also been showing some talent when it comes to the rap game. The Flint, Michigan native goes by the name RTB MB when he makes music, and as you can imagine, he embodies the Flint sound that has become so popular over the past couple of years. The Flint flow is inescapable at this point, and considering his background, Bridges is the perfect person to carry it forward.

After dropping a mixtape earlier this year, Bridges is back with a brand new project called "Halftime," which was released earlier this week. The tape has gotten praise from some of his teammates, including the likes of LaMelo Ball.

Now, however, Bridges is also getting some shoutouts from LeBron James, who is the NBA's resident hip-hop historian. Whenever LeBron enjoys an album, he makes sure to let the world know with a video of himself jamming out to the tape in the back of his car. As you can see in the clip below, that is exactly what James did for Bridges as he nods his head to a few tracks off of the project.

The LeBron co-sign is always a nice one to have, and it seems clear that Bridges' music is making an impact within the NBA. Let us know what you think of "Halftime," in the comments below.