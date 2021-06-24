Mike WiLL Made-It had some advice for young artists on Instagram, Thursday, stressing the importance of studying music from different genres and eras.

"FUN FACT: WE MIGHT SIT IN THE LAB FOR HOURS LISTENING TO DIFFERENT SONGS FROM DIFFERENT GENRES & DIFFERENT TIME PERIODS," he captioned a short video of himself listening to "Juicy" by The Notorious B.I.G. "WHATS UR FAVORITE SONG OF ALL TIME? THIS WHAT U CALL A STUDYO SESSION..."

He added: "#doyourhomeworkeducateyourself."

Biggie's "Juicy" samples Mtume's classic 1983 track "Juicy Fruit."



Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

It's unclear what Mike WiLL was in the studio working on while he recorded the video, but he is fresh off of the release of Gucci Mane's new track, "Posse On Bouldercrest," which he produced. The song features Sir Mix-A-Lot and Pooh Shiesty. Gucci Mane's new album, Ice Daddy, released last Friday.

Earlier this month, Mike WiLL gifted his frequent collaborator, Swae Lee, a Louis Vuitton trunk filled with cash. The elaborate gift was in honor of Lee's 28th birthday celebration in Miami.

"Aye, my brother man Mike Will got me a treasure chest, the Louis treasure chest with the spare change," Lee said in a post showcasing the gift. "That sh*t hard."