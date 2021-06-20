Gucci Mane Taps Pooh Shiesty & Sir Mix-A-Lot For "Posse On Bouldercrest"

On Friday, Gucci Mane returned with a new album titled, Ice Daddy. The project arrived just before Father's Day and celebrates Gucci's newfound appreciation for fatherhood with the birth of his son Ice Davis who also serves as the album's executive producer. In usual fashion, Gucci Mane brings along a slew of collaborators, many from within his own camp, to bring his new project to life but perhaps, the collaboration no one expected was "Posse On Bouldercrest" with 1017 shining pupil Pooh Shiesty and Sir Mix-A-Lot. With production coming from Mike Will Made-It, there's an old school bounce leading the production as Gucci and Pooh Shiesty bring it back to Wop's old stomping grounds and Sir Mix-A-Lot handles hook duty.

Peep the record below and sound off with your thoughts on Ice Daddy.

Quotable Lyrics

Soon as I burn up this steamer, take me where I parked the 'Vette

Why he keep talkin' like he gangster? Cook him, put him to the test

My opps don't never show they background, know I'll send some' where they at

Them pigs can ask a million questions, still won't get me to say shit

