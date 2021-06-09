Swae Lee has been down in Miami celebrating his 28th birthday getting into all sorts of celebratory antics. Earlier in the year, Swae Lee and his Rae Sremmurd group mate and brother Slim Jxmmi suffered the loss of their stepfather Floyd Sullivan after he was reportedly shot several times.

The sole person of interest in the case was the youngest brother of the rappers, which Swae Lee opened up about earlier this year as part of his new Snapchat series Swae Meets World, discussing how painful the death was for him. Now more than a year removed from the tragedy, the "Sunflower" artist is spending some time down in Florida having a blast for his birthday.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Documenting most of his Miami birthday antics on his Instagram story, the Mississippi rapper shared one gift in particular that he really appreciated. "Aye, my brother man Mike Will got me a treasure chest, the Louis treasure chest with the spare change," remarked Swae.

"That sh*t hard," he continued as he admired the designer chest filled with cash. He then grabbed some of the cash and began making it rain from off of a Miami hotel rooftop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HotNewHipHop® (@hotnewhiphop)

"This is crazy, we got birds, we got birds over here," said the rapper and his entourage as they laughed and sprinkled the cash down to the individuals lounging at the pool.

Happy belated to Swae!