An interview left Mike Tyson fans concerned for the former heavyweight champion boxer's health, but the sports icon has a good excuse as to why he seemed disoriented. Recently, Tyson visited Good Morning Britain for a televised interview, but instead of speaking about his upcoming bout against Roy Jones Jr., the boxer was all out of sorts. Much of what he said was difficult to understand, and his behavior was described by viewers as bizarre.

It didn't take long for the public to turn to social media to share their thoughts about the GMB feature, and soon, the 54-year-old boxing legend explained away any rumors of drug use. “Hey mate @piersmorgan @GMB @susannareid100 and UK. I tried to stay up late for interview but fell asleep and like a lion I'm hard to wake once asleep," Tyson tweeted to the hosts of the morning show. "Training hard and going to bed early. I had no monitor so I couldn't see you guys and forgot to look into camera."

Host Piers Morgan responded, telling Tyson that he understood that the time difference can take a toll. Check out their brief exchange below.