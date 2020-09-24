Mike Tyson will be making his highly-anticipated comeback to boxing on November 28th as he looks to take on Roy Jones Jr in what will certainly be a fun fight. While this match is purely an exhibition, there is no denying that it's going to be a competitive affair, with both boxers looking to secure the bragging rights. For now, it seems like the fight will be broadcast on the social media app Triller, and now, the producers are looking for some musical performances.

According to TMZ, the producers were even able to secure themselves a host for the event. Actor and television presenter Mario Lopez has been tapped to be the Emcee for the evening and as it turns out, he is a huge boxing fan, which makes him the perfect candidate for the job.

"I have the opportunity to combine my passions for boxing with hosting is truly a career milestone, and for it to be at such a legendary event, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I couldn't be more proud to be a part of it," Lopez told TMZ.

For now, it seems as though all of the performances and hosting will be done at the venue, as promoters look to instill the proper COVID guidelines.

