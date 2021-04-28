Since returning to boxing in November of 2020 to fight Roy Jones Jr, fans of Iron Mike Tyson have been itching to see him back in action, once again. Originally, Tyson was supposed to fight Evander Holyfield on May 29th, but the fight was canceled in March after reports said Tyson wanted too much money. With the Evander fight canceled, Tyson’s camp continued to look for an opponent and according to Mike, they’ve now found one.

"I'm gonna fight Lennox Lewis. September," Tyson told a TMZ camerman as he entered his vehicle (video below).

Mike, 54 and Lewis, 55, last met in the squared circle in June of 2002, when Lewis defeated Tyson by KO with under a minute left in the 8th round. Before the fight, Tyson said he wanted Lennox’s heart and he wanted to “eat his children.”

In February, when a Twitter user asked Lewis if he was training for one more fight with Mike, he responded with “Do you really want me to dust these off?…”

Later in the month, Lewis also spoke with TMZ about the possibility of a rematch against Tyson. In the video, Lewis explained he didn’t know if the fight would happen, but would be open to making a deal happen if the public wanted the fight.

It looks like the public is in support of the fight and the two heavyweights will battle it out in the ring again. Lewis has been retired since 2003, but finished his career with a 41-2-1 record.

Do you think Tyson can get a victory against Lewis this time around? Let us know what you think below.

