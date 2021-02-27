Back in 2002, Mike Tyson was defeated by the likes of Lennox Lewis after claiming that he would eat Lewis' children. This was at the peak of Tyson's troubles and since that time, the boxer has mellowed out and has changed his life for the better. In the late stages of 2020, Tyson came back into the ring where he fought against Roy Jones Jr. to a tie. Since that time, fans have wondered who Tyson will fight next, and Lewis has been near the top of the wishlist.

Recently, TMZ caught up with Lewis, where they spoke to him about the possibility of fighting Tyson again. As Lewis explained, he hasn't discussed it but if the fans are down for it, he would be more than happy to negotiate a deal.

"If the public wanted it then we would probably talk," Tyson said. "I don't know. I don't really have nothing pushing me in the ring right now. People would love to see that fight but I don't know."

For now, a Jones rematch seems like the likeliest option although no one truly knows for sure what will happen. Stay tuned for updates on any potential fight deals, as we will be sure to keep you informed.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller