Mike Tomlin is a championship-winning coach, so it shouldn't be overstated that he knows a thing or two about work ethic and how to get to the top. Over the years, Tomlin has had the chance to coach some pretty incredible players, including none other than Antonio Brown. Of course, Brown's time with the Steelers came to an unceremonious end a few years ago, but now, he seems to be looking for a reunion.

Just a few months ago, Brown stated that he would love to retire as a Steeler. Recently, Tomlin was on The Pivot podcast where he was asked about such a scenario. Tomlin pretty well said that it's not going to happen, however, he did have plenty of praise for his former wide receiver. In fact, Tomlin went in-depth on just how hard of a worker Brown truly is.

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Per Tomlin:

"I don’t think enough gets said about the will of that dude. About the work ethic of that dude. About the fearlessness in which he played the game. Is fear ever a factor in his play? ... I've never seen him blink on the football field I've never seen him shy away from anything that was uncomfortable on the football field. I've only seen him run into burning buildings on the football field. We talk about all this other stuff, man, but we don't talk about that. Unbelievable will. Unbelievable work ethic. Unbelievable belief in himself. That's what I think about when I think about the nine years I spent with that dude.

"With success comes a lot of things. Some we deal with well, some we don't. Some he dealt with well, some of it he didn't. Some of it changed him in ways that were not as attractive. Someways he grew and grew in a big way ... Success is a slippery red carpet."

Brown has certainly had his issues over the years, but no one can knock him for not giving his all on the field. He is considered one of the best wide receivers to ever lace them up, and that won't change regardless of his antics.