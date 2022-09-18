Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore were both ejected from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, after getting into a fight on the field, in the second half. The bench-clearing brawl came as both teams' offenses struggled to get anything going in the divisional matchup.

Evans and Lattimore have a history of being involved in on-field disputes with one another. Back in 2017, Evans was suspended for one game after shoving Lattimore in the back.



Chris Graythen / Getty Images

“It gets spicy when you come to New Orleans,” Evans told reporters in the locker room after the game. "And they're a good team, a physical team."

He added that he doesn't expect to face further discipline, but that remains to be seen. The league will likely review the incident and announce whether any more punishment for Evans or Lattimore is intended within the next day. When players are ejected from a game, they are typically less likely to be suspended any further.

Evans finished the game with three catches for 61 yards.

The Bucs now improve to 2-0 on the season while the Saints fall to 1-1.

Check out the fight between Evans and Lattimore below, as well as Evans' comments after the game.

