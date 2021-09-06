Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans says that he's "the best receiver on the planet," as long as he can stay healthy. The 28-year-old pass-catcher also teased that his team is already "miles ahead" of where they were last season.

“As long as I’m in good shape and I’m healthy, I feel I’m the best receiver on the planet,” Evans said during Bucs’ practice on Sunday. “So I just try to work on that mainly.”



Chris Graythen / Getty Images

Evans finished 2020 with 1006 yards and 13 touchdowns under new quarterback Tom Brady. His impressive outing helped him break Randy Moss's record with seven consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards.

He added that the Bucs the whole offense is clicking going into the season. Last year, was their first under Brady, and there was no preseason to build chemistry due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re miles ahead of what we were last year,” Evans said. “Not just me and his connection, but the whole team—the whole offense. It’s really exciting and hopefully, we can do something really special this year.”

The Bucs will kick off the 2021 Regular Season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, September 9th at 8:20 PM, ET. Dallas will be missing their top offensive lineman, Zack Martin, who is out with COVID-19.

[Via]