Julio Jones is reportedly signing a one-year deal to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he will catch passes from Tom Brady alongside Mike Evans. The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver will likely replace Chris Godwin as the number two receiver as the 26-year-old will miss most of the season recovering from a torn ACL.

The addition of Jones also comes in the wake of Rob Gronkowski's retirement. The team added veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph, last week, to fill his role. On top of Evans and Godwin, Jones will also join a wide receiver room consisting of Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller, and Breshad Perriman, as well as newcomer Russell Gage.



Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Prior to joining the Bucs, Jones had been linked to the Indianapolis Colts, who are in dire need of depth at the wide receiver position. The team's GM, Chris Ballard, denied any interest in the 33-year-old on Tuesday.

Jones was released by the Tennesee Titans in March, just one year after joining the team. He had difficulty staying on the field and in ten games, finished with 434 yards and just one touchdown, both being career lows for the future Hall of Famer. The Titans had traded two draft picks to acquire him.

Jones will likely make his regular-season debut with the Bucs in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

[Via]