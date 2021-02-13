Mike Epps deserves all the good energy in the world right now. Just six weeks removed from the passing of his beloved mother, the Epps family has just suffered from another devastating loss. The 50-year-old actor and comedian took to Instagram on Thursday (February 11) to mourn the heartbreaking death of his father, Tommie Epps Sr.

The Hangover actor shared a photo of himself and his late dad, posing with their arms wrapped around each other while smiling wide. "Big RIP to my DaD TOMMIE L EPPS SR. Thank you for life and all the great memories and lessons he was a Hard worker Good father and God believers fly High king," he penned in the caption of the post. "Kiss mama for me," he added, referring to his late mother, who passed away recently as well.

He notably did not reveal the cause of his death in the caption. As mentioned briefly, Epps lost his mother, Mary Reed, a few days before Christmas. "Rest in paradise mama thank you for all the lessons and life it's self you fought hard baby... because of you I will never stop fighting in this thing called life," he wrote in the caption of the dedication post for beloved mother. He added an adorable snap of mother and son snuggled up together in a photo.

"She loved her kids and family and we had good times with her this is not a good bye it’s a We will see you later #MARYJERICE #HOMECOMMING #LETSREJOYCE #GODISGREAT," he went on.

Still managing to smile through it all, he dedicated a loving post to his daughter for her 14th birthday over the weekend. "Happy birthday to my smart beautiful baby girl Madison I love you sooooooooooooo much big 14 your my sun shine," he wrote in the caption.

Our prayers go out to Epps and his family.

[via]