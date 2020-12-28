Comedian Mike Epps announced the passing of his mother on Instagram, Sunday, with a heartfelt post.

Brad Barket / Getty Images

"Rest in paradise mama," Epps wrote in the caption. "Thank you for all the lessons and life it’s self you fought hard baby because of you I will never stop fighting in this thing called life she loved her kids and family and we had good times with her this is not a good bye it’s a We will see you later."

Epps did not reveal a cause of death nor did he give any further details.

“I’m so sorry Mike,” commented Nia Long. “We’re praying for you and your family. Love you.”

The comedian recently shared a photo of himself with his mother during his wedding. Epps said it was one of the greatest moments of his life.

"Fbf one of Greatest moments of my life was my wedding with the whispers singing to my Mom and Wife. p.s. I seen one of the whispering in my mom ear," he wrote.

Epps is currently working alongside Jay-Z as an executive producer on Netflix's upcoming thriller Forty Acres, which is based on Dwayne Alexander Smith’s novel of the same name.

