Mike Dean Embarks On A Synth Odyssey With "4:22"

Mike Dean is a legend behind the boards, a trusted engineering innovator seldom seen without a lit joint in hand. Having played an integral role in shaping the sound of artists like Travis Scott, Kanye West, Beyonce, and many more, Dean has earned his reputation as being one of the game's most sought-after producers. Yet it mustn't be forgotten that the Texan vet can put in work on the keyboards, and today's release of the weed-scented musical odyssey 4:22 proves exactly that.

Clocking in at a staggering twenty-eight tracks, the ambitious instrumental endeavor finds Dean locking in with nothing but his wits, good weed, and his vast arsenal of instruments at his disposal. Said arsenal includes synthesizers, the likes of which can only be tamed by the practiced hand of an analog-savvy purist, as well as guitars and drum machines. Though his hip-hop influences certainly bleed through every now and again, 4:22 tends to favor the slow-burning soundscape, with Dean often allowing listeners ample time to lose themselves in the music.

Should you appreciate evocative instrumental music -- skewed in favor of the stoned, at that -- be sure to dive into Mike Dean's 4:22. Those familiar with his work alongside Travis Scott and Kanye should recognize more than a few tricks, a testament to how much musical influence Dean has over some of the game's biggest superstars. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off below with your thoughts on the project.