While there has yet to be a concrete release date attributed to Migos' upcoming Culture 3, a project that has been cooking up for a minute now, all signs are currently indicating an imminent released. In fact, the group appears to be laser-focused and locked in ahead of the big drop, having recently taken to social media to drop off a few promising teasers for the album.

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

The first finds them taking things back to October of 2020, during a studio session that Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff locked in the booth and huddled for some group recording session. All the while, a faint banger can be heard through their headphones. Though we can't exactly discern much about the song's lyricism or structure aside from a reference to "Children Of The Corn," it certainly sounds like it could be a standout upon its full release.

Between this and the recently-teased single Offset shared on his Instagram page a few days back, it's looking like Migos will be hitting the ground running with a slew-of uptempo and hard-hitting tracks -- in case you missed it, check that out right here. It's likely we'll see further details surrounding Culture 3 shortly, as Quavo previously indicated that it would be released within "a month and a half" from February 15th. Stay tuned for the final chapter of the trilogy, an album that marks the first Migos drop since 2018's Culture 2.