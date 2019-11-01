Michael Jackson was hit by cancel culture officials a decade after his death but it doesn't seem like the general public followed suit. With today marking Halloween, it's inevitable that you'll hear "Thriller." Whether you're at a bar, house party, or even trick-or-treating with the youngins, it'll undoubtedly be heard at some point in the night. That being said, cancel culture hasn't really come for Michael Jackson on Halloween.

According to People, "Thriller" is as popular as it's ever been, even in wake of HBO's Leaving Neverland series that left fans divided. The song has inspired "Thriller" walks across America. Macon, GA also hosted their thirteenth annual Thriller Parade inspired by MJ himself which included "100 zombies of all ages" roaming the streets. Other places like Lexington, Kentucky, La Crescent, Wisconsin, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire also hosted events similar to it. Additionally, Michael Jackson's son, Blanket, hosted his own "Thriller" themed costume party with Heal Los Angeles.

"Thriller" was the number one Halloween song of last year, according to Billboard. At the top of the month, it was revealed that MJ's streams spiked up by 22 percent in the 31-weeks since the documentary launched. On the other hand, it has seen a 32% decrease on the radio.

Clearly, there is a way more people who are willfully listening to Michael Jackson than thought.