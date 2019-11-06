Collectors will cough up some cold, hard cash in order to own rare items once held near and dear to the rich and famous. Recently, letters and photos of Tupac Shakur's have fetched big bucks at auctions and Kurt Cobain's sweater went for hundreds of thousands of dollars, and now a pair of Michael Jackson's socks are said to be hot commodities. According to a report by TMZ, the King of Pop's crystal socks he wore the very first time he did his signature moonwalk back in 1983 are up for sale.

It was during the Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever television special when Michael stunned millions of viewers with the moonwalk while performing his classic hit, "Billie Jean." The shiny socks have been apart of music executive Frank DiLeo's personal collection—DiLeo not only managed the singer for five years in the 1980s, but he also signed the famed singer to Epic Records.

The socks, along with a handwritten letter from Michael to DiLeo sharing that he was giving his former manager the socks as a gift for keeping him on his toes, is expected to go for somewhere between $1 million to 2 million. The auctions will take place from November 13-22, and TMZ also reports that DiLeo's collection is swimming with Michael Jackson gear, including the original gold and platinum plaques for hits like "Thriller," "Off the Wall," "Bad," and "Dangerous." Watch Michael show off his signature move for the first time below.