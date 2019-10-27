A few weeks ago, we reported that the green cardigan that Kurt Cobain wore during Nirvana's iconic 1993 MTV Unplugged performance was up for auction. The unwashed sweater was actually auctioned four years ago for $137,000, but it was purchased again through Julien's Auctions this weekend. The Culver City-based auction house had estimated that the garment would sell for about $200-300k and it turns out they weren't too far off.

The piece was reportedly bought by Cobain family friend, Jackie Farry, for $334,000, making it the most expensive sweater to ever be auctioned. Considering Farry is a friend of the family, hopefully the sweater will be treated with proper respect and won't be washed. “It’s very important that we don’t wash it,” Darren Julien of Julien’s Auctions told Rolling Stone. “The stains are still there. There’s even cigarette burns that you can see on the sweater.”

The previous owner, Garrett Kletjian, admitted he had worn the sweater just one time, but took it off after 40 seconds. "It’s kind of a weird, powerful thing when you do something like that, when we put on somebody else’s [clothes]," Kletjian said. "It’s like when they say you should walk in somebody else’s shoes. When I put that on, I was like, 'Ah, no. God, I don’t want to wear this.'"