If you happen to have any Tupac memorabilia laying around, you may be sitting on a fortune. In the last few months, items related to late rapper Tupac Shakur have found their way to auction blocks. In January, a raunchy, hand-drawn photo created by Tupac fetched $21K at auction, and we previously reported that his prison identification would soon be sold to the highest bidder. Now, a love letter that the rapper reportedly wrote to pop icon Madonna is next on the list, and despite her exhaustive efforts to keep it away from the public, Madonna has lost all appeals.

According to TMZ, the letter was written by Tupac to Madonna while he was behind bars. For years the future of the love note has been up in the air, but it's being reported that it will be auctioned and is expected to bring in a hefty sum. Incredibly, the opening bid for the three-page love letter stands at $100K, and there are rumors that it's expected to come in at $300K.

In the letter, it's obvious that Tupac has a deep love for Madonna, but he eloquent expresses why a relationship between them wouldn't work. He opens the letter apologizing for his recent behaviors and letting her know that their ethnic backgrounds are a contributing factor to their breakup.

Here is the letter in its entirety:

"I've waited a long time 2 finally write this mainly because I was struggling to find all the answers so that I wouldn't leave any unanswered questions. First and foremost, I must apologize to you because like you said I haven't been the kind of friend I know I am capable of being. Not because I am evil or because you weren't worthy but at the risk of sounding over dramatic, the effects of racism make it difficult for a young black male to properly show affection for an older white woman. Can u understand that? For you to be seen with a black man wouldn't in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open & exciting. But for me at least in previous perception I felt due to my "image" I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was. I never meant to hurt you. As a matter of fact I was honestly stuck on you but I got scared. I didn't want to be another "toy" or another one of many. Also, I read somewhere in an interview where you said "I'm off to rehabilitate all the rappers & basketball players" or something to that effect those words cut me deep seeing how I had never known you to be with any rappers besides myself. It was at this moment out of hurt & a natural instinct to strike back and defend my heart & ego that I said a lot of things I have since come to regret. But you know how f*cked up society can be. If it wasn't then I could openly show you how I felt anytime, anywhere and you in return could show your support for me in the open not just anonymously. Can you feel me? In the time since, as u can see, I have grown both spiritually and mentally. It no longer matters how I'm percieved. Please understand my previous position as that of a young man with limited experience with a extremely famous sex symbol who also happens to be known to every man, woman, and child in the world. Please remember me not for my shortcomings but for the good times and the magic that we shared (assuming of course that I meant anything 2 u). Now my outlook is different everyone is judged and treated not by their color or fame but on how they treat me and because you have been so kind even in the midst of my craziness I offer my friendship once again this time much stronger & focused. If you are still interested I would like to further discuss this with you but some of it couldn't wait. I felt compelled to tell you...just in case anything happened 2 me. Please be careful Madonna. Everyone is not as honorable as they seem. There are those whose hearts bleed with envy & evil. They would not hesitate to do you harm! Let my 5 bullets be proof of that! P.S. If there is any information you can share with me regarding Jack & crew please do. It could very well be a matter of Life & Death. Alwayz, Tupac

He ends the letter asking her if she would come to visit him in prison. He wants to talk face-to-face because "this experience has taught me to not take time 4 granted." He closes with a heart.