We got a new Dave Chappelle special on Netflix this week but it didn't arrive without its fair share of controversy. Chappelle's stand-up specials are less comedic more so than it is observational. Unfortunately, comments he made about sexual abuse, among other subjects, sparked controversy immediately. However, even his most contentious takes found a few supporters including the estate of Michael Jackson who agreed with Chappelle -- the accusers are "damn liars."



Michael Jackson's estate has issued a statement following Chappelle's controversial Netflix special, Sticks & Stones. John Branca, the co-executor of the singer's estate told TMZ, "We agree with Dave Chappelle - these guys are damn liars. After years of exploiting Michael’s generosity, they waited until he was gone and unable to defend himself before accusing him. They did this in secrecy. They did not do any independent investigation."

On the actual documentary itself, Branca added, "They interviewed only two guys out of the thousands who visited Neverland – oh, and surprise surprise - they are the only two with lawsuits for hundreds of millions of dollars. Why wasn’t their financial interest disclosed? The whole documentary is bogus. Robson and Safechuck are liars and they know the truth, which is why Dave’s comedy touched a nerve."

Both Wade Robson and James Safechuck have issued statements regarding Chappelle's comments but Robson doubled down in a statement targetting Chappelle, MJ, and Netflix.

"1 in 6 boys and 1 in 4 girls are sexually abused before the age of 18, and considering their actions, Dave Chappelle, Netflix, and the Michael Jackson Estate, who have recently supported Chappelle’s views, are part of the problem. I believe we can and should do better than this," he told TMZ.