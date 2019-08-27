In the wake of the tragic Dayton, Ohio shooting, Dave Chappelle gave back to the community that he grew up in. Hoping to bring smiles to the faces of local residents who are still grieving the loss of the nine people who were viciously murdered by a mass shooter, Chappelle hosted a block party in the city. He brought in famous friends like Kanye West, Nas, and Chance The Rapper who wanted to support the worthy cause that donated proceeds to victims, including the 27 others who were injured.

The comedian has been hailed for his recent efforts, however, some people aren't happy with his latest Netflix special, Sticks & Stones. Chappelle is known for not shying away from controversial topics during his stand-up routines, and Sticks & Stones is no different. He tackled many issues, including the Leaving Neverland documentary where Wade Robson and James Safechuck detailed alleged sexual abuse by Michael Jackson.

In Sticks & Stones, Chappelle said it was a bad time to be a celebrity because even Jackson, who's been dead for 10 years, can't catch a break. "I don’t think he did it, but you know what? Even if he did do it," he says before he pauses. "You know what I mean? It’s Michael Jackson. I know more than half the people in this room have been molested in their lives, but it wasn’t no goddamn Michael Jackson, was it? This kid got his d*ck sucked by the King of Pop. All we get is awkward Thanksgivings for the rest of our lives. You know how good it must have felt to go to school the next day after that sh*t?”

Chappelle also joked that he was pretty sure that R. Kelly is guilty of the accusations stacked against him, and although he was asked to participate in the Surviving R. Kelly documentary, he declined because he didn't know the singer. He also praised Kevin Hart in regards to the comedian being edged out of his Academy Awards hosting gig, and when people mention the 2009 incident when Chris Brown assaulted Rihanna, Chappelle says he asks, "Well, what did she do?"

However touchy his topics may be, for as many people who are offended by his comedy, there are others who claim this is one of Chappelle's best stand-up specials yet. Have you checked it out? What do you think?