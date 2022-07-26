Kim Kardashian has recruited plenty of famous faces for her SKIMS campaigns in the past, from big sister Kourtney Kardashian and her gal pal Megan Fox to one of the internet's favourite couples, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert. For her latest project, though, the 41-year-old is tapping into a younger market with the help of Michael Jackson's daughter, 24-year-old Paris.

The blonde beauty posed alongside TikTok starlet Bella Poarch (25) and Netflix's Outer Banks actress Madison Bailey (23), with famed photographer Cobrasnake – born Mark Hunter – taking their pictures.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

If you're not familiar, the cameraman made a name for himself in the early 2000s while photographing scene queens as well as up-and-coming artists like Katy Perry and Lady Gaga in his signature "indie sleaze" style.

Photos of Jackson find her lounging on a pool raft while rocking a long-sleeved zipper front one-piece ($98), as well as a nude triangle bikini top ($38) and matching sarong ($78).

"I’ve known Kim for a while and have always admired her style, so to be in the latest swim campaign for SKIMS is a full circle moment," the California native explained. "I love the brand and doing this shoot was so much fun."





Jackson and her contemporaries were hand-picked to model since they "are the up-and-comers who exemplify the fun, young L.A. scene."

SKIMS first shared swimwear options with shoppers back in March, which quickly sold out. Earlier this month, we saw the mother of four deliver her metallic styles, which also sold quickly (though Khloé gave serious feedback to Kim on the width of her product's crotch area).

Styles modelled by Jackson, Poarch, and Bailey will be available on Thursday, July 28 – check out more photos below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more streetwear news updates.













[Via]