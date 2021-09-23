Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian, and their respective boyfriends Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, have been hanging out a lot this year, and in the latest SKIMS campaign, it appears that Megan and Kourtney left their significant others behind to knock out a steamy photoshoot from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shapewear brand.

The two can be seen getting close in several photos from the SKIMS campaign, with one shot showing both women holding each other while biting on an apple and another shot showing Kourtney Kardashian feeding her Megan Fox cherries. Surprisingly, both Kourtney and Megan ditch their SKIMS tops and pose topless while laying side by side.



Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

According to Insider, Megan Fox's appearance in the latest SKIMS campaign follows promotional materials featuring both TikToker and Kardashian associate Addison Rae and supermodel Kate Moss, making Fox the latest non-related, famous endorser of Kim Kardashian's popular shapewear brand.

Check out some of Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox's steamy SKIMS photoshoot outtakes below.

