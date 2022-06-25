Kim Kardashian has heard her little sister's cries loud and clear. The SKIMS founder revealed earlier today that (thanks to Khloé Kardashian, and her camel toe, who she previously named "Camille,") she and her design team are currently working on widening the crotch area of some of their products.

"@khloekardashian it's your lucky day!!!" the 41-year-old penned on her Story. "I'm in a @skims design meeting and we're going to widen the shapewear bodysuit vagina area just for YOU #TheKhloéKut."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

As Page Six reports, the Good American founder aired her grievances with Kim's shapewear line during an episode of The Kardashians earlier this spring. "You know you guys make fun of me for having a bigger vagina than most," she said to her sisters while they were seated together at a restaurant.

Khloé went on to describe the SKIMS bodysuit she had on as "amazing," though she made it clear that she found the crotch area to be way too small for her comfort.

"It's a sliver," she insisted. "Is it just supposed to cover my clit? The vagina needs a little more fabric, just a little wider."

On her announcement Story, Kim's narrated with, "Khloé, you would be so proud. I'm in a SKIMS shapewear meeting and guys, we are making the vagina part in the bodysuit thicker – wider, sorry."

The reality star revealed that she would be "changing a few things" on her offerings based on the feedback her brand has gotten over the months, so it sounds like her little sis wasn't the only one with a bone to pick.

@kimkardashian/Instagram Story

In other news, earlier this month Kim modelled in the SKIMS Romance campaign video, wearing some sexy sheer lingerie while sporting her super chic icy blonde hair – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]