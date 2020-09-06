Donald Trump's dislike for Barack Obama is well known. Since the latter was in office, the former has rallied against him. It's always interesting to review Trump's old tweets, where he disparages Obama for many of the same things he himself is doing now. Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, is releasing a new book loaded with personal details and first-person accounts. According to CNN, the book highlights a moment where Trump hired an Obama look-alike actor just so he could fire him.

In the book, Cohen claims Trump hired a "Faux-Bama" to participate in a video in which Trump "ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him." The book, entitled Disloyal: A Memoir, doesn't name the actor who allegedly played Obama. It also doesn't put a specific time date on the event, although it was before Trump was in office. However, the book does include a photo of Trump facing a Black man that is wearing a dark suit with an American flag pin fastened to the lapel. On Trump's desk are two books, with one displaying Obama's name.

It worth mentioning that CNN does also remind readers that Cohen himself is a liar and a cheat. He pleaded guilty to nine counts of federal crimes, which includes lying to Congress and campaign-finance violations that were allegedly done at Trump's direction.