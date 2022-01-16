Around this time last year, Lori Harvey and star actor Michael B. Jordan make their relationship official on Instagram. Now, the couple appears to be happy as ever, and they continue to make memories together.

On Thursday (Jan. 13), Lori turned 25 years old, and received birthday wishes from all of the people in her life. Michael was among these, as he posted a wholesome video on Instagram of them playing football with another couple at the beach to celebrate Lori's big day: "Happy B-Day to my turtle. My favorite Patna in crime."

This comes nearly two weeks after their anniversary where Lori deemed Jordan her "baby daddy," as they celebrated the New Year's holiday together.

Also for her birthday, Lori's friends such as pop star Normani and actress Ryan Destiny among many others helped to organize a surprise party for her. She thanked them for the surprise with a cute post on Instagram afterwards: "I’m so grateful for my family and friends. it’s extremely hard to surprise me because I’m nosey lol but they managed to throw me the cutest surprise early birthday party!! It was so perfect and I’m so thankful to each and every one of you that showed up and made it happen and made me feel so special."

Life seems to be going well fr both Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan as they continue to take on life together. Check out Michael B's birthday post for Harvey below.