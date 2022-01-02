Things are heating up between Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey. On Friday night, the 24-year-old shared a Boomerang with her boyfriend, dubbing him her "baby daddy," which has obviously raised some eyebrows.

As PEOPLE reports, the model and the Black Panther star celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, and on Thanksgiving, Harvey said she was "extremely thankful" to have Jordan – among other people and things – in her life. It remains unclear if she's actually expecting a child with the 34-year-old, but they're clearly very happy together.





Last month, Jordan opened up to The Hollywood Reporter during his cover story interview about how he's managed to navigate a romantic relationship while living life in the spotlight. "When I was younger, I don't know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person's going to go through," he explained.

"It takes a special person to deal with that. There's a premeditated planning of staying out of the way [of the public eye] that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy," he continued. The California-born star then went on to say that he wanted to give his relationship with Harvey "the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal."





"Long story short, I think it's just the timing of everything. It was the right time for me," he confirmed. "Yeah. I'm happy."

Harvey also spent the holiday celebrating with a group of her girlfriends – check out footage from their NYE below.

