On Thursday, November 25th, social media feeds all across the nation were lit up with endless messages of people giving thanks for all the wonderful things in their life. Celebrities like Mary J. Blige, G Herbo, DaniLeigh, Jayda Cheaves, and more got in on the fun, all sharing commemorative posts.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey, who recently celebrated their one-year anniversary, also gave followers a sneak peak at their holiday plans. “Extremely thankful,” the 24-year-old captioned a photo dump, beginning with a boomerang of she and her man snuggled up and ending with a screenshot that reads, “thankful for the real ones in my life.”





In between, the model shared a beautiful spread of tasty looking pies, some stylish family members playing a game of foosball, a chef unveiling a perfectly cooked turkey, an older gentleman and a young baby napping together on the couch, and a video of Jordan playing pool while step-father Steve Harvey encourages him from the background.

Last, but certainly not least, is a picture of the couple wrapped in one another’s arms, the Black Panther actor lifting his girlfriend as she captures the cute moment. Just a few days ago, on November 16th, Jordan’s story was filled with his own memories of Harvey as they celebrated their first year together.

“Happy Anniversary. It’s been a year crazy!!” he wrote on his account. The reality star also offered up a look into the couple’s intimate celebration, featuring a personalized tasting menu and a boomerang of her boyfriend.

See Lori Harvey’s sentimental Thanksgiving post for yourself below.



