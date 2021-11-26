Thanksgiving has finally arrived, and just like many of us, our favourite singers and celebrities have a lot to be grateful for this year. All day long, actors, models, and recording artists have been sharing sweet posts across social media, flexing their tasty meals, thanking their families and fans, and giving us sneak peeks into their lives at home.

Despite her recent drama with DaBaby, 26-year-old DaniLeigh is celebrating this year’s holiday with love in her heart. “Thankful,” she captioned an adorable photo dump of her infant daughter, who she shares with the “VIBEZ” rapper.





JT of City Girls was on sweet potato pie duty this year, sharing her first time baking the recipe on the gram, blasting Latto’s “Big Energy” while mashing ingredients together. “I put pure vanilla, sugar, brown sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon in here,” she can be heard saying. Check out the end result below.





Both Mary J. Blige and Jayda Cheaves showed off some fire outfits in lieu of the holiday, with the former rocking a gorgeous blue catsuit complete with feather details on the legs, gemstones, massive hoop earrings, and layered silver chains. “Happy Thanksgiving! Have a beautiful day. Bless up (@djkhaled voice)” the 50-year-old captioned her post.

“THANKFUL AND BLESSED BEYOND MEASURES. happy Turkey day everyone @jeffgetcash,” Cheaves wrote alongside her head-to-toe Dior flex, accessorized with a white fuzzy handbag.









NBA star Steph Curry gave a shoutout to his brother Seth Curry and brother-in-law Damion Lee, while Michelle Obama opted to post a sweep snapshot of her family’s dog, Sunny. “Happy Thanksgiving from Sunny and our entire family! We hope you all have a wonderful day, giving thanks for everyone you love,” the former FLOTUS said.









See more celebratory posts from Bobby Shmurda, G Herbo, Druski, and more below.







