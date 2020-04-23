What you say can come back to bite you, and M.I.A. has learned that. Recently, M.I.A. took to her Twitter account to share a few thoughts about modern medicine. The rapper tweeted that if a vaccination should present itself, she would rather choose death. The backlash was swift, and soon, M.I.A. would return to clarify that she isn't anti-vaccination or anti-vaxx, but she does take issue with the pharmaceutical industry.



Eamonn M. McCormack / Stringer / Getty Images

The rapper resurfaced on social media with a gripe after she claims she was nixed from British Vogue. According to her, she was all set to be featured in the coveted magazine, but because of her recent anti-vaxx comments, they decided to cancel it altogether. “Considering our August is an issue where we’re chronicling the struggles of the NHS to cope while a vaccine is tried to be made we don't feel we can have her involved," a screenshot of a text message shared by M.I.A. revealed.

According to Forbes, the rapper retorted, "I missed a lot of vaccines and PLOT TWIST: I’m still alive. If I don’t make it past this age, that’s okay, I don’t have to live as a hypochondriac and inject myself with five hundred million zillion vaccines to stay alive.” She added, "If you don’t have the vaccine, are you invisible in society? Should you be canceled? You’d be tracked and quarantined to a space where you’re not allowed to go to certain concerts—not allowed to do certain things? What is the structure of society that’s going to be built based on this."

