In a world where the masses are hoping for a cure to coronavirus, M.I.A. revealed that she is against vaccination. She made a declaration on Twitter that "If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I'm gonna choose death." Some people thought that the artist's remarks were inappropriate, especially because medical professionals are working overtime to find a vaccine to COVID-19.



Eamonn M. McCormack / Stringer / Getty Images

Users began to condemn M.I.A. but she shared her story of why she decided to become Anti-Vaxx. "Yeah in America they made me [vaccinate] my child before the school admission," she wrote. "It was the hardest thing. To not have choice over this as a mother. I never wanna feel that again. He was so sick for 3 weeks then Docs had to pump him with antibiotics to reduce the fever from 3 vaxins."

She later sent out tweets telling the public not to live in fear while encouraging them with affirmations of health and positivity. However, people continued with disapproving comments while some called for M.I.A. to be "canceled." It would do much good since she said it was "irrelevant" anyway. It's clear that vaccinations continue to be a polarizing topic of conversation. Check out a few tweets below.