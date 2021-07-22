Metallica is one of the greatest and most iconic metal bands of all time, and when it comes to their first five albums, they are all classics. Their fifth album saw the band take a more commercial route as they brought thrash metal to the mainstream. The self-titled effort was quickly nicknamed "The Black Album" thanks to the cover's dark and grim aesthetics. Now, the album is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and to help commemorate this, Metallica is teaming up with Vans for a brand new sneaker collab.

In the images below, you can find a pair of Vans Slip-Ons as well as a pair of Vans Sk8-His. These are two of the most popular Vans models and they fit the Metallica aesthetic quite well. Both pairs feature skulls and shattered glass imagery that aligns well with the band's look from the past 35 years. The Sk8-His even has "Metallica" written on the midsole, while the Slip-Ons have Metallica branding near the back heel.

Overall, this is a great collection for all of the metalheads out there and if you are trying to get a pair, you will be able to do just that as of Monday, July 26th on Metallica.com. In the meantime, take a look at our poll down below and let us know what you think of these.

Image via Vans

Image via Vans

Image via Vans