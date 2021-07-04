A$AP Rocky is a pioneer when it comes to fashion in the hip-hop space and over the last few years, he has teased various sneaker projects. Just a couple of years ago, Rocky came through with an Under Armour collab, and during a GQ interview a few months ago, Rocky claimed that he would soon be dropping a brand new Vans Slip-On colorway. At the time, there was no word on when we would get some teasers for the shoe, although now, Rocky is waving the sneaker in front of our face.

While out and about in New York City recently, Rocky was photographed wearing a pair of white slip-ons that had black borders and some red and yellow flames on the sides. It's an aesthetic that isn't completely new for the Vans silhouette although it certainly looks good.

These images are the only thing we have to go on for this upcoming model, although with Rocky wearing them so comfortably, there is a good chance we get some more information soon. Even the release date is unknown, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates pertaining to this model.

In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

