The revelation that The Kid Mero and Desus Nice are going their separate ways is nothing new, but the sting of their split hasn't gotten any easier for people in the two months since it was announced. Mero has previously spoken about how the end of Desus & Mero was in the works for a year, as well as it being a natural growth process, but there are still some unanswered questions when it comes to his personal stake in the cancellation.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Blackbird Spyplane interviewed the Bodega Boys co-host, asking him about the split and to elaborate further on the "separate creative endeavors" that he will do next. He entered "Media Training Mero" mode, as he calls it, and had some thoughts on the situation:

“OK, super high-road and super-clean, but honest: When we signed to Showtime, we signed individual deals. It was always, 'We’re gonna do our own things at some point.' The way it ended seemed mad abrupt and weird, but that’s the way T.V. is. People pull the plug on T.V. s**t all the time.”

While Mero mentions more of the industry side of things in that quote, what happened between the two is still hazy. Blackbird Spyplane asked Mero about whether he sees himself crossing paths with Desus in the future and returning to better terms.

“I don’t know, man," he responded. "I feel like—maybe? Never say never." He added that they're going their own ways for now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@shodesusandmero)

The Bronx comedian also shut down assessments that the separation was the result of creative differences, but he did express that a dispute with Showtime over taking the show back to its roots was a sign of things to come. Mero also emphasized the importance of dodging misguided input from the industry on one's work, and how difficult it can be overall.



John Lamparski/Getty Images

“That was the beginning of the end,” the 39-year-old stated. “It was giving me mad anxiety, but I’m a first-generation immigrant kid, like, You never quit your job before you have a new one.” Desus reportedly responded to Showtime's direction with "F**k it," and the show's fate was basically sealed.

Though rumors of their split resulting from management disputes haven't been quelled, Mero's comments in this interview indicate that it came down to more than just the paperwork for two incredible creators.

To read the full interview, click here.

[via]