It is officially the end of an era now that the rumors regarding Desus & Mero have been confirmed. Earlier today (July 18), social media lit up after Desus Nice fired off enigmatic tweets. "The hive deserved better than this ending. Reddit can slander my name but when the truth comes out…..actually just wait," he tweeted. "Bodegahive you think I abandoned y’all but the art is coming back. Plz believe in me, I love y’all."

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero first emerged with their Desus & Mero podcast back in 2013, and since that time, they have become a leading force in the comedy and Hip Hop scenes. The pair of funny friends have worked independently, with Viceland, and most recently, with Showtime on their self-titled late-night talk show. All seemed to be on the up and up, however, after Desus's tweets went viral, the premium network confirmed that they have ended their time with the duo.



Michael Loccisano / Staff / Getty Images

"Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. SHOWTIME's late-night talk show DESUS & MERO will not be returning for a fifth season. Its final episode aired Thursday, June 23," a Showtime spokesperson shared in a press release.

They added:

"Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators. Throughout its run, the series won a WGA Award, received Critics’ Choice and TCA Awards nominations and scored interviews with President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Derek Jeter, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, David Letterman, Yo-Yo Ma and many more. They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at JAX Media and the incredible crew."

Unsurprisingly, this news has launched speculation into why things came to a screeching halt. Desus promises that all secrets shall be revealed, so fans will have to wait for the time being for any answers.