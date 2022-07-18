All good things must come to an end, and according to online rumors, that appears to be the case for one of Hip-Hop and popular culture's favorite media duos — Desus and Mero.

According to AllHipHop, rumors have been circulating that Daniel "Desus Nice" Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez will no longer be teaming up for their lauded Bodega Boys podcast, which aired its last episode — "Ep 253: Bathed in Borax" — eight months ago. Now, following some vague tweets from Desus, fans are convinced that the rumors are indeed true.



On June 19, Desus reassured Bodega Boys followers that "the art" would be "coming back" and to believe in him, but after nearly a full month, he returned to the thread below his initial tweet and said, "I tried y’all." That fan then went on to thank him for the confirmation, prompting another vague message from Desus.

"the hive deserved better than this ending," the Desus & Mero co-star tweeted on July 15. "Reddit can slander my name but when the truth comes out…..actually just wait."

See Desus Nice's tweets below.

While Desus' tweets seem to allude to an "ending" of some sort coming in the near future, there has not been any official confirmation as to whether the rumors are actually true or if he's just trolling his fans. Still, that hasn't stopped Bodega Boys fans from completely losing their minds online. Scroll down to see some of the best reactions to the rumors below, and keep it locked to HNHH to see what happens with Desus and Mero.

