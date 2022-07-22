Earlier this week, The Kid Mero and Desus Nice announced that they would no longer be working side-by-side as the Bodega Boys. For the better part of the past decade, the Twitter personalities-turned-late night hosts ascended to another stratosphere of fame that earned them illustrious interviews with everyone from Joe Budden to Joe Biden.



This week, Showtime revealed the show would be ending following a series of posts from The Kid Mero and Desus Nice. Mero revealed that he would no longer be working with Desus in a post on Reddit, prompting his former co-host to confirm the dissolution of the brand. Fans remained in the dark regarding what may have caused the two to embark on separate journeys.

According to a report from Puck News, the issue that caused the comedic duo to part ways was their management. Five sources with direct knowledge of the situation revealed that Showtime dismissed their long-time manager Victor Lopez in November, around the same time the Bodega Boys podcast ended. However, Desus and Mero apparently felt differently about the situation. The former sided with Showtime in their decision while the latter remained loyal to Lopez, who "had been accused of asshole behavior, including bullying, screaming, and generally making people on the show feel bad."

Shortly after ending the podcast, Mero reportedly left their lawyer and agent prior to his contract with WME. Additionally, the two were apparently not on speaking terms during last weekend's MLB’s All-Star Game celebrity match.

"At the MLB’s All-Star Game’s celebrity softball exhibition last weekend… [Desus and Mero] arrived and participated in activities separately," Puck stated in their report.

It's an unfortunate situation but perhaps, there's hope for a reunion down the line.

