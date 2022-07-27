The unfortunate news about Desus Nice and The Kid Mero continues to be a hot topic as their fans, as well as the industry, speculates about what led to their split. The award-winning duo has been entertaining the masses for about a decade, so it came as a shock to hear that they would be disbanding. After rumors surfaced, Showtime interjected to confirm the news, stating that the pair's Desus & Mero series had come to an end. Now, Mero is speaking about the controversy in an interview with Keith McPherson.

“It’s just a natural progression. It’s like we said on the podcast, ‘It’s Hollywood, baby.’ You develop strengths and things that you want to explore and do," he said, according to Complex.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"And then things just happen naturally. It’s like Spike Jonze said on the Viceland show, ‘Everything is finite.’ What’s the corny cliche? Don’t be sad that it’s gone. Be happy that you experienced it.”

“Everybody grows. I’m sure D’s got his things that he wants to do," Mero continued. "I got my things I want to do, and they’re very specific to us. We’ve been a duo for a long time. I love everything that he’s done. It’s just natural. I’ve got my life, my worldview, my things going on, and he’s got his. So, it’s only right that, instead of just saying like, we're only going to do this one thing...we explore. Let’s break out, let’s see what we do as individuals, and then form like, Voltron later on. Who knows?”

Later, Mero reportedly admitted that he gave a "political" answer and admitted that he's hurting at the moment, but promised that they'll be back sooner than fans think.

Listen below.

[via]