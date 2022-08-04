Desus & Mero have officially split following an incredible run that goes back nearly a decade.There have been rumors that the end of their creative partnership was due to conflicts with their manager, Victor Lopez, but The Kid Mero explained on the Basic! podcast that their solo endeavors have been in the works for over a year.



"Desus and I had discussed pursuing separate interests over a year prior to the show coming to an end and that conversation solidified us in signing overall agreements that recognized our intent to operate independent of one another,” Mero revealed. “As far back as June of last year, we were both pitching or looking to join existing projects as individuals."

He revealed that their on-camera partnership was coming to a "natural end," and neither wanted to force chemistry for the sake of their show. "At the end of the day, when things are winding down you got to recognize that they are winding down and not supermax Patrick Ewing when he has two [knee pads] and his career is coming to a close," he added.

Elsewhere, he revealed that he was planning on getting deeper into writing. The Kid Mero previously wrote for Vice before he and Desus landed their show on Complex. "I started writing so [I want to] dig a lot more into that, features, series, books, I want to get into all of that,” he said.

We'll continue to keep you posted on any more details surrounding the future of Desus & Mero.

