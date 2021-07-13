Most thought that former president Donald Trump would be hiding out at Mar-A-Lago for the foreseeable future but he showed face on Saturday at UFC 246. He is out of office, after all, so it seems that in between all of the lawsuits and criminal cases surrounding him and his team, he just wanted to sit back and see two guys pummel each other.



Steven Ryan/Getty Images

As you'd expect, not everyone was particularly enthusiastic about his presence but there were a few people who were. Mel Gibson was seemingly among those who offered a warm welcome to Trump. Video emerged that appears to show Mel Gibson giving Trump a military-style salute as he walked down the aisle. Interestingly enough, Gibson had previously expressed disapproval for Trump's politics.

Another unexpected figure who approached Trump directly during the event was TikTok star, Addison Rae. She had already faced backlash for serving as a reporter for the event (and bragging about landing the gig after a short tenure in J-School). During the event, she's seen going out of her way to introduce herself to Donald Trump. In a video titled, "Donald Trump Is Smashing Addison Rae" published by YouTube bloggers the Nelk boys, she's seen tapping Trump on the shoulder before a quick exchange. "Hi,” she said. “I’m Addison. Nice to meet you, I have to say ‘hi.'"

Unfortunately, it's unclear how Donald Trump responded to Rae but it should be noted that she previously denied supporting Trump. She found herself at the center of controversy on TikTok after she was accused of being a registered Republican. She also had to clarify that she didn't own a MAGA flag in her room after fans suspected that she did.