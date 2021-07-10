Addison Rae is one of the biggest TikTok stars in the entire world and as a result of her fame, she has been able to get some pretty sweet gigs. For instance, UFC 264 is set to go down tonight and Rae will be a major part of the event as she will get to host some sort of red carpet special. Based on the photo she posted on Twitter, it seems like she will be asking people questions, although it remains to be seen whether or not these questions will be asked to fighters or simply high-profile guests at the event.

While Rae is excited about this new role, it appears as though many fans and journalists have taken exception to her caption, which read: I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment."

For those who might be familiar with the industry, it is extremely difficult to land good jobs, and for some broadcast journalists, Rae's tweet came across as extremely condescending. The TikTok star went to LSU for just three months but eventually dropped out to pursue a career in social media. Having said that, various journalists lamented the fact that the job should have gone to someone qualified as opposed to Rae, who has no broadcast training.

This remains a contentious topic on Twitter, especially with most of her fans coming out of the woodwork to defend her. Regardless of the discourse, famous people and influences will always be given special privileges, and it is something people of all professions will just have to deal with.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Sugar Factory