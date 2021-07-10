UFC 264 is set to be a massive event for MMA as we will finally get the trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. These two men are giants of the UFC and after Poirier's impressive win just a few months ago, fans are excited to see whether or not Conor can come back and show people just how much of a legend he is. Of course, if McGregor loses, it could be very difficult for him to get another fight that would allow him to even sniff another championship.

There are set to be some massive celebrities in attendance, including Donald Trump who has always been a friend to UFC president Dana White. In fact, White recently spoke to TMZ about Trump's involvement in the fight, and as he explained, Trump will be sitting octagon side come Saturday night. Many thought the former President would take a private booth above the octagon, however, Trump will be with the people.

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

During the last few months of his presidency, Trump was extremely unpopular. This means the former commander in chief could be in for some unwelcomed boos come Saturday night, although if there is one thing Trump loves, it's the attention. Either way, Trump's presence will have quite a few people tuning into UFC 264, regardless of how liked or disliked he truly is.

As for the Poirier vs. McGregor showdown, Poirier is seen as the betting favorite right now although when it comes to the UFC, you can never really predict what's going to happen.

