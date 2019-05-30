Megan Thee Stallion's ascent into hip-hop prominence did not happen overnight, nor was it the product of industry gardening. A talented rapper and no doubt easy on the eyes, Megan Thee Stallion's blend of unflinching sexuality and technically proficient bars make her a formidable, well-rounded emcee. Her recent debut Fever has already helped cement her as one of 2019's rising artists, and now, she's officially earned a new accolade as a reminder of a job well done.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

By now, you've likely heard "Big Ole Freak," which captured the hearts of many - including a playfully smitten Drake. Evidently, hundreds of thousands have come to love the raunchy, rollicking single. Tidal's Elliott Wilson took to Instagram to share the news that "Big Ole Freak" has officially earned a Gold certification, and should the single continue rising, a Platinum upgrade feels inevitable. Should you be one of the few who has yet to hear the sexually-charged anthem, check out the video right here.

Congratulations to Megan Thee Stallion for hitting this milestone, and we can only hope that more will follow in a freakish fashion. What do you think of the single? Do you feel like Megan's beginning to show signs of longevity?