Megan Thee Stallion has listed many influences when it comes to her style, fashion and overall aesthetic. The 24-year-old "Hot Girl Summer" rapper has previously dawned a look that paid tribute to My Hero Academia character Shoto Todorok by wearing a red-and-white wig and blue jumpsuit. Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll loved her tribute so much that they commissioned an illustration dubbed "Todoroki Tina" for Megan and as per her share on Instagram she's a huge fan.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

"Shoutout to my friends @crunchyroll for bringing Todoroki Tina to life," she captioned an image of the art. "We're finding that more and more celebrities and athletes are professing their love for anime, and it's been great to see such prominent artists showing off pieces of art inspired by their favorite series," a Crunchyroll spokesperson told Billboard.

Megan wasn't the only rapper to get an illustration, Saweetie also got a gift from Candyroll since she's been vocal about her love for anime series, Sailor Moon. "Thank you @crunchyroll for my customized anime character ^_^ & premium subscription!!! I loooove it !!!!! What should we name herrrr??" she captioned her piece. Check it out below and let is know what you think.