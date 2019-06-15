Megan Thee Stallion has been making waves lately within the music industry. And the recent release of the Houston rapper's project, Fever, has only furthered her reign. We recently reported on the hottie being spotted twerking on R&B songstress Kehlani's head, in an interesting new video. The latter was right after Megan was seen hanging out and sharing laughs with rapper Wiz Khalifa. Yet aside from hanging out with celebrities and making good music, Megan also ensures to leave time for external ventures. The Houston hottie recently shared exciting news with her 2.2 million followers. The news was specifically aimed at the rapper's fans who are still in college.

"Good morning hotties ! I’m having the first ever COGNAC QUEEN PAGEANT IN LOS ANGELES CA❤️🔥 so of course I love to drive the boat and have a good time but I also have to be focused on my craft and being a student! I want to do something for my college hotties and I can’t wait to announce what the prize is ! CLICK THE LINK IN MY BIO TO ENTER !" So there you have it, Megan Thee Stallion is hosting her very first beauty pageant. Hence, any college-attending hotties who would love a chance to drive the boat, you may want to consider signing up for Megan's fun initiative.