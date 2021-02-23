When Congresswoman Maxine Waters brought up "WAP" during a virtual chat with Megan The Stallion, the rapper initially looked a tad shook. Cardi B's controversial hit featuring Megan climbed the charts to the No. 1 spot and caused a ruckus worldwide, especially in conservative U.S. political circles. As "WAP" stormed social media with a colorful music video and dance challenge craze, some people spoke openly about the raunchy lyrics. The criticism was heavy, but the controversy seemed to aid in "WAP" gaining steam. Someone put Maxine Waters onto the track and she praised Megan for her efforts.

"Here's what I said: Now that's audacity," said Waters. "That is the ability for women to take charge of what they want to say because, as I said, I had paid attention to the young Gangster Rap time when men were in charge. They said whatever they wanted to say. That said whatever they wanted to say about women, what have you. But women didn't say [anything] for a long time; what they could say or wanted to say or dared to say."

"And so, I thought, 'That's audacity.' So, I'm with you, I'm fine, I have no problem," she added while easing the nerves of a smiling Megan. "You young women are taking control of your art. You're defining it in ways that never would be defined by anybody else and you're willing to have the courage and the nerves and the audacity to say whatever the hell you think."

Waters said there was a time when many in the Black community didn't accept hardcore Gangster Rap, and there were singers and politicians who battled against it. "The pure creativity of Rap took over," said Waters. "And it took over not because the White media or anybody else helped with that. It took over because it was so accepted by so many and so loved by so many and that's how it keeps evolving."

Do you agree with Rep. Waters? Check out their chat below.