Megan Thee Stallion would really love to leave the house now, thanks. Like many of us stuck in quarantine, the Hot Girl seems to be getting a little down about not being able to go out on the town, especially when it involves going to "cool sh*t" like a major music event. Meg has been having tons of fun with her live-in friends in her gorgeous home, but she definitely misses the days before outside was illegal. The Houston Hottie took to Instagram on Wednesday to express just how much she wishes she could go back in time, by posting a video of her and Billie Eilish backstage at the Billboard Women in Music gala in December.

"I miss going to cool sh*t," Meg wrote in the caption. "I forgot I had this video @billieeilish." In the playful clip, Billie rocks some sunnies indoors while she sticks her tongue out at the camera and Meg fidgets with her hair. Meg proceeds to nickname the 18-year-old "Billie Jean," referring of course to the famous Michael Jackson song. Billie commented on the post with a series of weeping emojis, to which Meg replied with her own collection of tearful emojis. Hang in there, ladies.