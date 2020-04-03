Megan Thee Stallion reminded us all that she definitely used to be a cheerleader in her latest Instagram post, in which the world class twerker showed off a different set of dancing skills. Meg has spoken on multiple occasions about her days as a cheerleader prior to her hip hop fame, and it's clear that the former captain of her middle school cheer squad has still got it.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

On Thursday, the "B.I.T.C.H." rapper posted a video on Instagram of herself and her friend and stylist, E.J. King, goofing around to a rendition of Britney Spears' 1999 breakout hit, "...Baby One More Time." In the clip, Meg shows us all how high she can kick, coming in and out of the frame in a bright yellow two-piece set as she hoists one of her legs in the air. Meg doesn't seem too concerned about accidentally flashing her bra at the camera, as she keeps a hilariously straight face the entire time.

"Y’all kno I love high kicks and y’all know I love @britneyspears," Megan captioned the post. E.J., decked out in a waist trainer and hot pink, thigh high leather boots, joins her in dancing to Britney, although he doesn't attempt the high kicks himself. Earlier that same day, Meg posted a video of herself twerking by the pool to her song, "Savage," in the same knitted short shorts and sweater, complaining that E.J.'s camera skills are not the best.

"Kiss my ass if you hatin," Meg wrote. "Ps. Kelsey please come home Ej don’t know how to record." Hopefully, he's a better stylist than he is a camera man.