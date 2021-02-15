Megan Thee Stallion Brings Out Tina Snow For "Southside Forever Freestyle"

Feb. 15th marks a national holiday for the Hotties -- it's Megan Thee Stallion's birthday. The rapper turns 26-years-old today and to celebrate, she's back with some brand new heat. Meg slid through with her latest offering, "Southside Forever Freestyle," with Three 6 Mafia legend Juicy J on the DJ set. It's a return to form for Megan who throws her pop sensibilities to the side for a second as she talks her shit and asserts herself as the top chick in the rap game. "Hoes wanna play with me until I let it eject/ Stompin' hoes out in some shoes they ain't seen yet," she raps on the second verse with ferocity.

Meg indicated at the return of her alter-ego this morning after changing her name on social media to Tina Snow. Even though it's been a few months since she dropped Good News, perhaps, Megan will be unleashing some brand new music soon. Hopefully, we hear more joints like this from her in the future.

Quotable Lyrics

Invite me, I'm bringin' the ghetto

I be with the ghetto

You see me, I can't seem to let go

I'm going hard in this bitch

Goin hard for them kids

Doin' shit they ain't seen in the ghetto

